JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

Further Reading

