Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

