Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $61.42.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

