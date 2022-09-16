Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

