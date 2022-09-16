The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $102.87 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $102,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.08 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

