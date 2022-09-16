The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,961 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Otis Worldwide worth $97,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $99,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

