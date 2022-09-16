The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.47% of Cooper Companies worth $96,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $299.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.03 and a 52-week high of $445.54.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

