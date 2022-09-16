Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $151,057.50 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $190.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.60. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

