iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 537.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.87.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

