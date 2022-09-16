Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 842 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,321,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,482,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

LH stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

