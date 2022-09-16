Brandon A. Keene Sells 35,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 35,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,873 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,927,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $21,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

