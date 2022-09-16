Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Acquires $142,156.80 in Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

