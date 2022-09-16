Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $108,404,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 124,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Shares of STX stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

