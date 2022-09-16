Financial Review: Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A ironSource $553.47 million 7.46 $59.82 million $0.06 68.01

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -10.67% 0.54% ironSource 9.84% 10.77% 8.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ironSource 0 5 8 0 2.62

ironSource has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 91.12%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

ironSource beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

