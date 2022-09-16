H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

H. Lundbeck A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

