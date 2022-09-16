Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The company has a market capitalization of £779.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.00. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.40 ($2.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.83.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

