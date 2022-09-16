Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 620 at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 567 ($6.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,016.79. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 623.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 680.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,047 shares of company stock worth $4,805,786.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

