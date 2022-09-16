Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

