Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMCBF opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

