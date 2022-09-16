CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CUBXF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

