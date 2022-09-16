Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.10. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after buying an additional 141,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

