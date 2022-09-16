BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$132.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.50.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 3.9 %

DOO opened at C$93.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$125.00.

BRP Dividend Announcement

About BRP

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.89%.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.