BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$132.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DOO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.50.
BRP Stock Down 3.9 %
DOO opened at C$93.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$125.00.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
