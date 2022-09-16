Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in August

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.0 %

ASHTY opened at $197.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.89.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASHTY shares. OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,311.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

