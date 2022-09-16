Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in August

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.0 %
ASHTY opened at $197.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.89.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.4%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
