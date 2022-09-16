Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price target on Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

TSE DR opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$312.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$7.54 and a 1-year high of C$12.25.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.