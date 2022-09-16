Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at Barclays

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,578.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Whitbread has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

