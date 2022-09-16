Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Decreases By 24.9%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 358.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APYRF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

APYRF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.