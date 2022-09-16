Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 265.78 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,064.00. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.68.

Forterra Cuts Dividend

About Forterra

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

(Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.