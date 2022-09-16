Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.90. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,200 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,281.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
