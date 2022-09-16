Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.90. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,200 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,281.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

