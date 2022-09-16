Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

ZAL stock opened at €21.92 ($22.37) on Thursday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.49.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.