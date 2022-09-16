Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 754 ($9.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 784.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 902.13. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

In other news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

