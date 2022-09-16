C&C Group (LON:CCR) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.18. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The firm has a market cap of £631.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.00.
Insider Activity at C&C Group
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.