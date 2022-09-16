Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Grafton Group Stock Down 0.4 %
GFTU stock opened at GBX 734 ($8.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 857.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 772.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 877.49. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.
Grafton Group Cuts Dividend
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Featured Articles
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.