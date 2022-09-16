Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grafton Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GFTU stock opened at GBX 734 ($8.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 857.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 772.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 877.49. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

About Grafton Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

