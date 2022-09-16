Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday.

Sixt Stock Down 0.2 %

Sixt stock opened at €99.80 ($101.84) on Thursday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

