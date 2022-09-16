Berenberg Bank Lowers Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 80

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

BREE opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Thursday. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 54.20 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The company has a market cap of £948.70 million and a P/E ratio of 945.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

