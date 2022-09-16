Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.09 ($19.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.06. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

