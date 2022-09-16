Berenberg Bank Cuts Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 250

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eurocell Stock Up 2.5 %

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Thursday. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.51 million and a P/E ratio of 725.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.38.

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eurocell Company Profile

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

