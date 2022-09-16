The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $219.62 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

