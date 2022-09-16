Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Sells $236,000.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

