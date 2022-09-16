Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

