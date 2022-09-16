Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 38,000 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,092,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,309,656.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

