Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Purchases $198,826.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Inotiv Stock Up 3.1 %

Inotiv stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 137.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 109,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Inotiv by 124.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 239,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

