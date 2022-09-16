Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Purchases $198,826.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Inotiv Stock Up 3.1 %
Inotiv stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of Inotiv
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inotiv (NOTV)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.