The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of AutoZone worth $111,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,559.43 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,191.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,085.58.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.94.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.