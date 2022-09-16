The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $115.69 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $115,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 141,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.