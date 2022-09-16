The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $132,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
