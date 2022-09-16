The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $146,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.04. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

