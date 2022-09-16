The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,140 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.83% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $138,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $236.93 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.11.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

