Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $1,486,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

