Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after buying an additional 612,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,988,000 after acquiring an additional 481,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,081,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,907,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at $302.09 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $284.31 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.78.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.