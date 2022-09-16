Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 5,659 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after buying an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after buying an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 3.23. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

