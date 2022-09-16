Head-To-Head Analysis: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) vs. IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cameco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 3.48% 1.17% 0.77% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cameco and IperionX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.18 billion 9.78 -$81.85 million $0.12 240.85 IperionX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

IperionX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cameco and IperionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 0 9 0 3.00 IperionX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco currently has a consensus target price of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than IperionX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cameco beats IperionX on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About IperionX

(Get Rating)

IperionX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand, and zircon minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Milford project that includes 101 claims located in Utah, the United States. It also holds a 100% interest in Titan project covering an area of approximately 6,000 acres situated in Tennessee, the United States. The company was formerly known as Hyperion Metals Limited and changed its name to IperionX Limited in February 2022. IperionX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.